OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The family of Sergeant Robert “Bobby” Swartz has released the late officer’s funeral information as well as their family statement.

“My dad was an amazing man, father, grandfather, son and brother. His grandchildren affectionately called him Papa Policeman. Dad was a 25 year veteran of the Sheriff’s office. He also served his country in the United States Army. He was so proud to serve the people of his community and took great pride in helping others. He was a true family man who loved watching his granddaughter play soccer, the outdoors, fishing, hunting and of course riding his motorcycle. He was there for anyone, whenever and wherever, all you had to do was call him. I’m not sure what the world will look like without him, but I do know it is not going to be the same. My family would like to thank the community for all the prayers of support and comfort….We lost an amazing person.” Austin Swartz

The public viewing will be Thursday, August 25, at Bill Merritt Funeral Home, 6201 NW 39th, Bethany, OK, from 5-8 p.m.

The funeral service will be Friday, August 26, at Crossings Community Church, 14600 Portland Ave, Oklahoma City, OK, at 1 p.m.

Interment will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens, 500 SW 104th, Oklahoma City.