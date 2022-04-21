KANEHOE BAY, Hawaii (KFOR) – A U.S. service member from Oklahoma has been pronounced dead following a training exercise in Hawaii.

Officials with the U.S. Navy say Lt. j.g. Aaron Fowler died on April 17 while he was participating in a training exercise at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kanehoe Bay.

Fowler, who was only 29-years-old, became unresponsive during the training exercise and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Aaron’s family and friends, and we join them in remembering and mourning this brave warrior,” said Rear Adm. Joseph Diguardo, Jr., commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command. “His decision to join this elite special operations community was a testament to the dedicated and selfless character he embodied and his legacy will endure in our ranks through those he inspired by his service.”

The incident is currently under investigation by NCIS and local authorities.

Fowler graduated from the Naval Academy in 2018 and reported to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One in January of 2022.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit One, based in San Diego, clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas and participates in dive operations.