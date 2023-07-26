OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (KFOR) — As the long wait times continue at Service Oklahoma to get a drivers license, the department is offering something new for teens who need a license. This Saturday is the first day of the 5 week event, which Service Oklahoma hopes will be enough time for teenagers to get their licenses before school starts.

“They told me to come at like 5am and now they’re telling me I have to be here at 2am,” said Flor Arrieza who spoke to News 4 in May.

Many teens, like Flor, are encountering that issue when attempting to get a drivers license or permit at Service Oklahoma.

Last week, News 4 reported on a father and son who drove across the state just to get a permit.

“For an appointment you’re looking at mid September. We didn’t want him to miss school so we found locations that take walk-ins,” said Chris Branscum, a father who drove hours away to get a permit.

Service Oklahoma is responding to the concerns of customers and is hosting a drive back to school campaign over the next 5 weeks.

“So they’ll anticipate that this location will be fully open. It’s going to be fully staffed. We’ll be offering anything from written test to driving test. So we will offer our full service, our full suite of services here this weekend. Related to driver’s licenses,” said Jay Doyle, the Chief Executive Officer at Service Oklahoma.

According to the website, to get a permit, teens a Primary ID, a Social Security Number, proof of passing a Drivers ED Course, and a parent or guardian present.

To get a license or take a driving test, teens will need their permit, proof of insurance, and parent or guardian.

For more details on what to bring, visit this page on the Service Oklahoma Website.

Courtesy: Service Oklahoma

“We understand that as parents are getting, you know, trying to get all those pieces back to back to school ready for their children, that one of the big components could be getting a learner’s permit or intermediate license or passing a drive test,” said Doyle.

The locations that will be open for the Drive Back to School Campaign are OKC-Classen, Broken Arrow, and Tulsa-Eastgate.

The dates are July 29, August 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 8am to noon.



