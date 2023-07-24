OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Service Oklahoma (SOK) is launching a new campaign to help teen drivers looking to get a driver license or ID.

According to SOK, it is hoping to help out teen drivers and their families through its new Drive Back to School campaign.

The campaign will expand service hours at some of the busiest locations on the last Saturday in July and each Saturday in August.

SOK will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on certain Saturdays this summer for walk-ins only at the following locations:

6015 N. Classen Blvd., Building 4

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73118

Will be open July 29, Aug. 5, Aug. 12, Aug. 19, and Aug. 26

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 74012

Will be open July 29, Aug. 12, Aug. 19, and Aug. 26

Tulsa, Oklahoma, 74134

Will be open Aug. 5

Officials say the expansion will allow SOK to help young drivers and their families get ready to go back to school. Drivers license services including written and driving tests will be offered.

SOK encourages teens and their families to plan their Drive Back to School visit by checking the Service Oklahoma website to know which documents are needed before arriving, and to ensure you are qualified to the service you’re looking for.

For more information on teen driver services, visit oklahoma.gov.