OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans well know the frustrations of waiting in line for a driver’s license or state ID. Now, Service Oklahoma has introduced a new check-in system and staff that it says have reduced wait times by 64%.

The new check-in system has been launched at all 30+ Service Oklahoma licensing and exam locations.

Service Oklahoma says the new system works like a restaurant’s waitlist, so customers can save their spot on the day of their visit – no appointment required.

With the new system, you will check into the virtual queue at your chosen location on the day of your visit, then you are free to leave. You’ll be able check your place in line throughout the day so you can return before it’s your service time.

“We want to provide a great customer experience and part of that is reducing the amount of a time a customer waits at a Service Oklahoma location before their service,” said Jay Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of Service Oklahoma. “As the system continues to learn service patterns it can better estimate the time a customer needs to arrive to be seen.”

Officials also say Service Oklahoma will launch a live wait time map with the ability for customers to check into the system from their home in early 2024.

Service Oklahoma encourages all customers to visit service.ok.gov to prepare for their visit or get started with any online and digital services.