POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Service Oklahoma (SOK) says it will temporarily move its Pottawatomie County driver testing services to two nearby tag agencies after the department’s Shawnee location sustained damage during April’s severe weather.

SOK’s Shawnee location was forced to close to the public after receiving storm damage last month.

In the meantime, Shawnee driver license examiners will temporarily work at two tag agencies in Pottawatomie County.

Written and drive tests will now be offered at:

Tag Agency of Shawnee – 301 W Highland St, Shawnee, OK 74801

Mize Agency, Tag & Insurance – 48248 Highway 9, Earlsboro, OK 74840

“Service Oklahoma is dedicated to ensuring vital driver services remain available in the Shawnee community, as we seek a new permanent location,” said SOK officials.

Find a full list of SOK and licensed operator locations on the SOK website.