ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma funeral home has confirmed services will be held Jan. 25 for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was allegedly killed by her caretaker on Christmas.

Athena Brownfield was reported missing from her home in Cyril, Oklahoma, on Jan. 10.

Since then, two of Athena’s caretakers have been charged with Child Neglect in connection to her disappearance.

One of those caretakers is also facing a First Degree Murder charge for allegedly hitting and killing Athena in the early morning hours of Christmas Day before burying her body near the family’s old home in Rush Springs.

Now, Amy Stittsworth Funeral Services tells KFOR services will be held for little Athena at 2 p.m. on Jan. 25 in Enid’s Stride Center.

Senator Roger Thompson will be officiating and it is open to the public.

The funeral directors say they are not charging the family for these services.

However, you can send flowers or plant a tree in memory of Athena Brownfield.