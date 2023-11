OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police and EMSA responded to multiple fentanyl overdoses on Sunday.

According to OKCPD, the incident happened at a home near SW 29th and Penn.

Officials say officers gave Narcan to seven people upon arrival for apparent fentanyl overdoses. All seven were transported to a local hospital shortly after.

There is currently no information regarding their condition. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.