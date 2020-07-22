Seven protesters arrested Monday, released from jail Tuesday after posting bail

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – Seven protesters were released Tuesday afternoon from Oklahoma County when they posted bail, after being arrested Monday night for a sit-in in Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater’s office.

Other protesters with signs awaited those who were arrested Monday night to come out of the front doors of the Oklahoma County Detention Center. When they did come out, shouting filled the parking lot.

“It’s nice to breathe the air again and see my friends,” said Stevie Freeman, a protester who was arrested Monday night.

A video from Monday night showed protesters sitting in Prater’s office area.

“Okay folks. 5 o’clock, time to go,” said the man closing up the office at 5 p.m.

“What’s the law that you have there?” said one of the protesters.

“It is time to go,” the man closing the office said.

“Sir, which section of this law are we allegedly violating?” the protester said. “We’re not violating a passageway.”

“What about the part that says leave?” the man said.

The group was arrested for trespassing when they refused to leave Prater’s office, which is in the Oklahoma County Courthouse, when it closed at 5 p.m. The protesters said they wanted to meet with him to discuss their demands. Their demands included dropping charges against protesters, ending qualified immunity, reopening the Isaiah Lewis case, ending cash bail and the resignation of David Prater.

“We did come in and we asked to see him, and his refusal to do so says way more than anything else,” Freeman said.

KFOR reached out to Prater for comment.

“Is he planning on doing so today before five o’clock, before he leaves the office,” KFOR asked over the phone regarding a statement from Prater.

“No sir,” his assistant said.

Prater did release a statement a few weeks ago after originally charging three protesters with terrorism after a video allegedly showed them throwing something through a business window before setting it on fire. Recently, Prater charged two more with terrorism as well.

“These criminals are diabolic and strategic in their use of tactics historically employed by terrorists throughout the world,” Prater said in part of his statement. “When you act like a terrorist, you will be treated like a terrorist…No individual or organization will intimidate me or law enforcement from protecting those we serve by aggressively enforcing and prosecuting the law.”

In the meantime, other protesters like Adriana Laws, the president of the collegiate freedom and justice coalition, said crowdsourcing helped raise about $3,500 in bond money to bail the seven protesters arrested Monday out of jail.

“This is a whole movement of fighting injustices and inequalities in our criminal justice system,” Laws said.

Among the protesters was Jess Eddy, who said he would do it all over again.

“Any man who can’t distinguish between terrorism and vandalism, free speech and terrorism, has no job being a district attorney,” Eddy said.

The group hasn’t said if they are planning any further demonstrations. However, they said they plan to push their five demands.

