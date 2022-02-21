OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews have responded to a grass fire near a popular fast-food restaurant on Monday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a grass fire near I-40 and MacArthur Blvd.

Initial reports indicated that the fire spread to an area near the Chick-Fil-A and was impacting vehicles at the restaurant.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found several vehicles engulfed in flames.

At this point, fire crews are working to put out hot spots.

Officials say four people suffered from smoke inhalation from the fire. In all, nine cars were destroyed.