SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Crews are battling fires in Spencer.

Firefighters were called to the area NE 50th and North Douglas regarding a grassfire. However, emergency radio traffic reported that the fire had escalated to both a housefire and vehicles on fire.

Two vehicles on fire in Spencer. Photo from KFOR.

KFOR photojournalist Laura Hess was near the scene and was able to confirm at least two vehicles in flames. However, a housefire has not yet been confirmed.

Spencer, Oklahoma City and Nicoma Park fire departments are at the scene battling the blaze as police are keeping surrounding roads closed to traffic.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.