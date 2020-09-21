Several dozen people gather for rally in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several dozen people attended a Trump rally in Mesta Park on Sunday.

Counter protestors also showed up, leading to shouting between the two sides.

People attending the rally were there for several issues. One woman said she was there primarily to support the Second Amendment.

“I’m out here to support our Second Amendment and just and try to talk to the other side,” attendee Connie Thayer said. “It’s not going very well because they don’t want to listen, they just want to bombard you with their perspective.”

For others, their primary message was to support police.

“The blue lives have been attacked by people that have most likely called the police before,” attendee Camille Harris said.

Counter protestors also wanted to make their voices heard.

“They’re rallying against a deceased judge which we do not agree with, and this is a children’s park,” Holley Roesler said.

“Their messages always goes back to bigotry and that’s why we don’t see the sides joining up,” Mark Faulk said.

Race issues were also a topic of discussion.

“Black lives do matter. Just like my life matters. White lives matter. All of our lives matter. Nobody’s arguing that Black lives don’t matter,” Thayer said.

“We are saying all lives cannot matter until Black lives start to matter here in America,” Roesler said.

People living in the neighborhood also had concerns about the event.

Some say a discussion between rally-goers and counter protestors would help.

“If we could sit down and have a dialogue I think a lot more could be accomplished,” Thayer said.

