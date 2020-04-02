Several El Reno first responders in quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Several El Reno first responders are in quarantine after possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

Police officers, firefighters, and EMS were called to a home Tuesday night for a man possibly having a heart attack.

The city says the patient had symptoms like fever and cough that could’ve been because of COVID-19 or other health conditions.

They are waiting for test results from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine his cause of death and if he was positive for the virus.