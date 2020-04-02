Several El Reno first responders in quarantine after possibly being exposed to COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) - Several first responders are in quarantine after potentially being exposed to COVID-19 while trying to save a man's life.

The fire department, police, and EMS were called to a home for a man having a possible heart attack Tuesday night.

Officials say he had symptoms could indicate COVID-19 but could also be because of other health conditions.

"Everyone’s on edge, some of the family said the man had symptoms of fever, had symptoms of sweating, coughing, that he’s had medical issues before," El Reno Mayor Matt White said.

The El Reno Fire Department says it's been protocol for dispatchers to ask callers if anyone is showing signs of COVID-19.

"They did ask the questions, the family members didn’t respond because they were working CPR, so we didn’t know, so we took the measures anyway and went in with PPE [personal protective equipment]," El Reno Fire Chief Jason Duff. "At this point our protocol is, if we’re going to go in and do CPR on a patient, and it’s unknown if they have the coronavirus or not, we do PPE."

Duff says now eight first responders are in quarantine as precaution.

"We got a very limited amount of responders, and once we start sticking them in quarantine, that’s less personnel that are able to respond in incidents," Duff said.

Now they have to wait for results from the Medical Examiner's Office to see exactly what the cause of death was and if the man was COVID-19 positive.

"We do not want our employees jeopardized in any way. We don’t want our citizens jeopardized in any way," White said.