OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several families were forced out of their homes early Thursday morning after a large apartment fire near NW 5th Street and Council Road.

The video is chilling as flames raged and engulfed four different apartments in the 8-unit building. Firefighters said it all started just before 4:30 a.m.

“It involved both the first and second floor when we arrived,” David Shearer with the Oklahoma City Fire Department said.

One of the first people to notice the fire was a resident in the apartments right next door.

“We seen red and I was like, what is that? Is there like a light on or something? And we looked out the window and we started telling my father-in-law ‘hurry up, get out there’s a fire!’” resident Brittany Burns said.

From there, Burns decided to jump into action. She grabbed her 3-year-old daughter and knocked on everyone’s door and even some windows trying to wake them up and get them out.

“I mean, I would want someone to do the same for me, so I think I should do the same for other people,” she said. “I didn’t want anyone to die. That would just be horrific, scary! I couldn’t imagine it.”

Firefighters on scene said two people had to jump from a second story window to get out. KFOR spoke to one of them off camera who said he and his wife jumped from their apartment window. He said he was fine, but his wife was scratched up from the window and hurt her back when she landed. He added that she’s doing OK as are their pets and his wife is in the hospital getting checked out.

As for where they all live, nothing left but charred remains after a frightening morning that could’ve been much worse.

“That’s going to be a lot of money and repairs all the people that were here are gone now,” Burns said.

The building where Burns lives suffered some damage from the flames, but nothing major so she and others who live there won’t be displaced. KFOR was told the Red Cross would be helping the residents who were displaced. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.