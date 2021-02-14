Several flights delayed, canceled due to snow storm at Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you were planning to travel out of Will Rogers World Airport this weekend, officials say you will definitely want to check your flight status.

Beginning Sunday morning, the airport announced that several flights were delayed or canceled due to the impending winter weather.

“The cancellations did stack up pretty quickly yesterday as the airlines kind of assessed the impact of the storm and what they thought was gonna happen. Some of those things are coming true out on the airfield,” said Josh Ryan, with Will Rogers World Airport.

If your flight has been canceled, Ryan says you should call the airline to learn about a later booking.

“Stay in contact with the airline. Everything that you’re gonna do with them to rebook, to look at later flights, and get on something that can actually get you out of town is actually going to be through their customer care line or through their website. So close contact with the airline is the best thing to do and making sure that that flight is canceled before you even hop in your vehicle, or before somebody comes by the house to pick you up to try to get you to the airport is what is important right now. We don’t want anybody out on the roads that doesn’t need to be,” he said.

Ryan says due to the wind and snow, visibility is a big issue for the airport.

While many flights are already canceled, there are a few flights that still plan to take off on Sunday. For those flights, Ryan says crews are working to make sure they can leave the runway safely.

“Like much of the footage that we’ve seen this morning of you guys covering the snow on roadways around the metro, we’re seeing the same thing on the runway at Will Rogers. It’s sort of sticking in places, it’s not really accumulating that much on the actual runway. So what the crews are doing, they’re going through with our heavy brooms and our plows and making sure that we’re keeping that open and keeping it safe. There’s enough friction for aircraft to brake whenever they land and so far, that’s been pretty good. For the most part though, the airlines made the decision that we wanted to skip the morning operations, assess things and then around noon, kind of look at possibly bringing in some aircraft and bringing people out this morning. So the crews will continue to work throughout the day to broom and scrape the runway to keep that clear so that there can be some airline operations today,” Ryan said.