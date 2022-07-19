OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several Oklahoma City residents were taken to hospitals Tuesday due to the extreme heat, according to the metro area ambulance service, Emergency Medical Services Authority.

EMSA issued a Medical Heat Alert update Tuesday evening, stating paramedics responded to eight suspected heat-related illness calls as of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, and that seven of those patients were transported to a hospital.

Paramedics have responded to 71 heat-related illness calls since the Medical Heat Alert was issued on July 7. Of those calls, 51 patients were taken to a hospital.

“It is imperative that all area residents take heat precautions seriously and avoid prolonged time outdoors in the coming days, especially those with pre-existing conditions,” EMSA officials said.

A Medical Heat Alert is issued when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

The alert remains in effect until the temperatures and/or heat-related calls decrease significantly.

EMSA officials urge community members to take the following precautions when spending time outside during extreme heat:

PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

The 4 Warn Forecast shows that temperatures will remain extreme throughout the rest of the week.

