OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several Oklahoma City residents were taken to hospitals Tuesday due to the extreme heat, according to the metro area ambulance service, Emergency Medical Services Authority.
EMSA issued a Medical Heat Alert update Tuesday evening, stating paramedics responded to eight suspected heat-related illness calls as of 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, and that seven of those patients were transported to a hospital.
Paramedics have responded to 71 heat-related illness calls since the Medical Heat Alert was issued on July 7. Of those calls, 51 patients were taken to a hospital.
“It is imperative that all area residents take heat precautions seriously and avoid prolonged time outdoors in the coming days, especially those with pre-existing conditions,” EMSA officials said.
A Medical Heat Alert is issued when paramedics respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.
The alert remains in effect until the temperatures and/or heat-related calls decrease significantly.
EMSA officials urge community members to take the following precautions when spending time outside during extreme heat:
- PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
- No alcohol or caffeine.
- If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
- Don’t limit your use of air conditioning.
- Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
- Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.
The 4 Warn Forecast shows that temperatures will remain extreme throughout the rest of the week.