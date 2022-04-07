OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several people were injured on Thursday morning when a car crashed into a local medical clinic.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City firefighters and emergency crews were called to an accident at a clinic near Reno and Mustang Rd.

Officials learned that an SUV crashed into the side of the building, and was three-quarters of the way inside the structure.

Initial reports indicate that the driver of the SUV was heading northbound on Mustang Rd. when she had some sort of medical episode and crashed into the building.

When crews arrived on the scene, they began to focus on those who were injured and the structural integrity of the building.

Authorities say three people suffered injuries in the incident, but one of those people refused to be transported to the hospital.

The conditions and the extent of the other two victims’ injuries is not known.