Several metro malls to reopen May 1

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several malls, including Penn Square, will be reopening on May 1, but with many precautions in place.

The owner of Penn Square Mall, Simon Property Group, says employees will be wearing masks and taking their own temperature before going to work.

Shoppers are encouraged to do the same, but not required.

Lillian Myers says she’d be willing to go once the mall opens.

“I wouldn’t wear a mask. I’d probably just wash my hands and not touch people and just like keep my distance. I wouldn’t wear a mask,” she said.

Many precautions will be in place, including spaced-apart seating in the food court. In bathrooms, every other sink will be taped off.

There will be signs to keep traffic flow in the same directions, and shoppers entering and exiting the mall will be separated.

Common areas will be regularly disinfected.

Some shoppers say it’s time to get the economy back up and running.

“I think they’re opening at a decent time. I think that everything’s going to start going downhill really fast if they don’t start opening things up,” Myers said.

The OKC Outlets will also be reopening May 1. Disinfecting and social distancing will also be in place. For more information on which retailers will be open, click here.

Quail Springs Mall has been letting businesses with exterior exits open. Store hours vary. Click here for more information.

