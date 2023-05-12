NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma experienced severe weather Thursday night and one of the harder hit areas was the intersection of N. Main and Etowah in Noble.

At least four businesses and a home were impacted by a late night tornado.

Tornado damage in Noble as of Friday morning. KFOR photo.

One of the businesses is a locally owned gas station.

“Our roof is like totally damaged and we have a pump that is totally down,” said Bobby Sharma.

His family has owned the gas station for several years, but he said they’ve never been hit with a tornado.

Sharma recalls hearing the sound of hail coming down before the storm officially hit, and then he could hear trees falling down and what sounded like a “boom.”

News 4 took a look through the gas station and noticed exposed insulation and flooding caused by the twister.

Sharma said he considers it “major damage,” but knows they’ll bounce back.

“We will make everything good and up and running,” said Sharma.

He’s expecting it’ll be business as usual come Saturday.

Across the street from the gas station is a supermarket that has roof damage.

The other two businesses impacted in this area appeared to also have roof damage and some interior damage.

Behind the businesses sits a neighborhood where at least one home took a beating.

The home’s roof was partially caved in and there were loose power lines hanging throughout the house.

Early Friday morning, OG&E’s power outage map showed a couple hundred customers were without electricity.

OG&E crews working on power lines in Noble Friday morning. KFOR photo.

As News 4 was there Friday morning, several OG&E crews were actively working to repair broken power lines and return electricity to the homes and businesses.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has reported zero injuries as of Friday morning.

“The majority of these damaging winds hit Noble, near Main Street and E. Etowah Road. A few businesses, homes, and power lines were impacted. However, no one was injured,” a CCSO social media post read.

The National Weather Service will now assess the damage to determine the strength of Thursday night’s storm.