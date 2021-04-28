Several Oklahoma highways closed because of flooding

flooding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Transportation released a list of highways that are closed across the state because of flooding.

Several counties experienced storms and heavy rain which caused highways in their areas to flood.

The highways that were closed as of 8 p.m. Wednesday because of flooding were listed by ODOT as follows:

Hughes County
North and southbound US-75 is closed five miles south of Calvin
East and westbound SH-1 is closed east of Allen near the Hughes/Pontotoc county line

McIntosh County
North and southbound SH-52 is closed 1/4 mile south of Hanna

Oklahoma County
OPEN Eastbound I-40 at Sunnylane Rd. in Del City
OPEN Westbound I-40 at Hudiburg Dr. in Del City

Pittsburg County
SH-31 West is closed from Industrial Park in McAlester to Haywood

Stephens County
East and westbound SH-53 is closed west of Loco

Motorists are advised to do the following when roads flood:

  • Don’t drive around barricades if roadway is closed.
  • If you see high water, turn around and do NOT enter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

