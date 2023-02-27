NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a chaotic Sunday evening in February for residents across the Sooner State as severe weather moved across the region.

So far, meteorologists are reporting seven possible tornadoes that touched down across the state on Feb. 26.

If that is confirmed by the National Weather Service, that could be a record for the month of February in Oklahoma.

As a result of the storms, thousands of Oklahomans were left without electricity, and many residents will be waking up to storm damage.

Residents will be cleaning up after the line of severe storms caused damage to tree limbs, power lines, and roofs of buildings.