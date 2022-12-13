POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe storms moved through the state on Tuesday morning, many school districts were forced to change their plans to prepare for cleanup efforts.

A possible tornado that was spotted on radar formed over the town of Wayne, Oklahoma in McClain County early Tuesday morning.

Officials with Wayne Public Schools says school will be canceled on Tuesday.

“Due to no electricity and the high probability of storm damage, Wayne schools will be closed today,” the district posted on Facebook.

However, they are not the only district that is dealing with storm damage.

Gordon Cooper Technology Center in Shawnee said that due to the ongoing severe weather, morning classes would be canceled. Also, no bus routes will run on Tuesday morning.

Seminole Public Schools also announced that it would be delaying the start of school to 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Buses will begin running at 9 a.m.

Also, Konawa Public Schools announced that buses will begin their morning routes at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Classes will begin at 8 a.m.