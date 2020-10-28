Several state agency buildings without power

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As thousands of Oklahomans remain without power, officials with the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services say several state agencies are also without electricity.
As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, OMES said the following state agency buildings were without electricity:
- Agriculture
- Banking
- Pharmacy Board
- Connors
- Hodge
- Will Rogers
- Sequoyah
- The Capitol
- Judicial Building.
Currently, OG&E says more than 252,000 customers in the metro are without power.
