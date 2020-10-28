Several state agency buildings without power

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As thousands of Oklahomans remain without power, officials with the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services say several state agencies are also without electricity.

As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, OMES said the following state agency buildings were without electricity:

  • Agriculture
  • Banking
  • Pharmacy Board
  • Connors
  • Hodge
  • Will Rogers
  • Sequoyah
  • The Capitol
  • Judicial Building.

Currently, OG&E says more than 252,000 customers in the metro are without power.

