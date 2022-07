OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fire at a metro storage unit sent firefighters rushing to the scene on Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a storage unit fire near Reno and Meridian.

When crews arrived at the scene, they realized three storage units were on fire.

Officials were able to quickly get the flames under control and began checking for hot spots.

In all, three units suffered heavy fire damage and 10 others suffered heat and smoke damage.