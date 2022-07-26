OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Thousands of people are without power across Moore and Oklahoma City.

The OG&E Outage Map shows that around 9,200 customers are without power as of 9:55 p.m., with nearly all outages in the metro area.

There are around 4,700 OG&E customers without power in Moore and around 4,500 without power in Oklahoma City.

“A service interruption has been reported in this area and we are working to determine an estimated restoration time,” OG&E says on its website.

This is a developing situation.