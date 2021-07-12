Several units damaged in apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person was injured in an apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, fire crews were called to an apartment fire near N.W. 16th and MacArthur Blvd.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a downstairs unit.

In all, officials say eight of the units were damaged by the heat and smoke.

Authorities say one person suffered minor burns in the fire.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation but it appears to be accidental.