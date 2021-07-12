Several units damaged in apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person was injured in an apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, fire crews were called to an apartment fire near N.W. 16th and MacArthur Blvd.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a downstairs unit.

In all, officials say eight of the units were damaged by the heat and smoke.

Authorities say one person suffered minor burns in the fire.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation but it appears to be accidental.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report