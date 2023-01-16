MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Cleanup is underway at the Cottage Park Senior Living Apartments in Midwest City after several windows were broken.

Residents tell KFOR that it all happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday near N.E. 10th and Spencer Rd.

One woman says a rock even came flying through her window, and says she doesn’t know why she was targeted in the first place.

She says she is currently recovering from heart surgery and is now dealing with the cleanup.

“All I heard was a big crash and my window, and a rock came through my window about 10:30 last night. Glass went everywhere, and I didn’t hear nobody. I didn’t see nobody,” said Cheryl Phillips.

Phillips says she found the rock and it looked like a face was painted on it.

Maintenance workers boarded up her window until it can be repaired.