BLACKWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – After almost a week of dangerous heat, many Oklahomans are once again picking up the pieces from a damaging overnight storm complex. Strong winds partially ripped roofs off of some downtown buildings on Main Street in Blackwell.

“We got some really heavy rain and had strong winds… And there have been a lot of tree limbs down,” said Alice Comstock, Blackwell resident.

Severe storms blew through Blackwell early on Friday morning affecting buildings and residents.

“Wow, haven’t seen much of this like this in a while,” said Terrance Looper, Blackwell resident.

It was a surprising sight for Terrance Looper. Damaging winds knocked down tree limbs along with his American flag. But he is happy it wasn’t any worse.

“I was surprised to see more on the East End than the West side, because we usually get hit a little bit more. But here, limbs down on top of trucks and just everywhere on the roads,” said Terrance Looper, Blackwell resident.

Officials with the City of Blackwell told KFOR, most of the damage came from tree limbs. There were also downed power lines, but electricity has since been restored to everyone in Blackwell.

“It was pretty bad all over,” said Looper.

Alice Comstock said she has two leaks coming from the roof and has seen several crews working on the neighborhood to clean up tree limbs.

“We had some roof in the ceiling and the bedroom was leaking. We’ve had put buckets underneath… We had shingles come off the house and stuff,” said Comstock.

Comstock was not the only one affected. Several businesses suffered roof damage as well. Hutton Pharmacy in downtown Blackwell has a sign on the door saying they’re temporarily closed because of the damage.

“I was planning on going to Hutton this morning. But when I got there and I was like, oh, God, I thought, oh, God, they’re definitely in trouble… I’m a little worried about the people that probably do get their medicine from the pharmacy,” said Comstock.

About 600 OG&E customers lost power on Friday morning.

A spokesperson for OG&E sent KFOR the following statement:

Severe storms, including damaging winds and lightning, moved through OG&E’s service area overnight Thursday and into midday Friday resulting in power outages for customers in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas.

As soon as it was safe to do so, our crews quickly began restoring service safely to homes and businesses that could accept power. Within 12 hours of the storm hitting our service area, power has been restored to 90 percent of customers.

Our crews are continuing to work as quickly and safely as possible, and we expect service to be restored to our remaining customers this evening.