UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning active for Canadian, Grady & McClain counties until 11:45 p.m.

Update: The National Weather Service in Norman is now keeping the Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect in Canadian, Grady and McClain counties until 11:45 p.m.

The Weather Service says that people and animals outdoors will be injured, and community members are asked to seek shelter indoors in the lowest floor of a building.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Amber at 10:59 p.m., moving 20 mph southeast.

“The largest hail with this storm is expected to move toward the Blanchard and Cole areas,” the Weather Service states.

Two-inch hail is an anticipated hazard.

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Weather Service in Norman has prolonged its Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Canadian and Northern Grady counties until 11:15 p.m.

Also, a severe thunderstorm was located near Minco, moving east at 20 miles per hour, accourding to the weather service.

The severe thunderstorm includes 60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

“Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees,” the Weather Service states.

Potentially impacted locations include Southwestern Oklahoma City, Mustang, Tuttle, Union City, Minco, Amber and Pocasset.

Severe thunderstorms swept across several parts of Oklahoma Tuesday evening. Elk City was hit with severe thunderstorms that contained large hail.

A tornado warning had been issued for Elk City, but was cancelled by the National Weather Service Tuesday night.

