Severe Thunderstorm Warning extended for Garvin, Grady, Stephens & Carter counties

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Weather Service has extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Garvin, Southeastern Grady, Northern Stephens and Northwestern Carter counties.

The Weather Service in Norman extended the Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 12:45 a.m. in those areas.

People and animals who are outside are in danger of being injured.

“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the Weather Service states.

Also, community members in these counties are asked to remain alert for a possible tornado.

“Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure,” the Weather Service states.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Marlow, heading east at 35 mph, according to the Weather Service.

Hazards include tennis ball size hail and 70 mile per hour wind gusts.