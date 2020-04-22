Follow the Storms
Severe Thunderstorm Warning extended for Garvin, Grady, Stephens & Carter counties

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Weather Service has extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Garvin, Southeastern Grady, Northern Stephens and Northwestern Carter counties.

The Weather Service in Norman extended the Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 12:45 a.m. in those areas.

People and animals who are outside are in danger of being injured.

“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the Weather Service states.

Also, community members in these counties are asked to remain alert for a possible tornado.

“Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure,” the Weather Service states.

A severe thunderstorm was located near Marlow, heading east at 35 mph, according to the Weather Service.

Hazards include tennis ball size hail and 70 mile per hour wind gusts.

4Warn Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 62°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 80° 62°

Wednesday

70° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 70° 50°

Thursday

79° / 58°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 79° 58°

Friday

72° / 52°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 72° 52°

Saturday

69° / 49°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 69° 49°

Sunday

74° / 58°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 74° 58°

Monday

78° / 60°
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm 20% 78° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

66°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
66°

62°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

63°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

63°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
63°

62°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
62°

61°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
61°

61°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
61°

61°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
61°

61°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
61°

66°

11 AM
Thunderstorms/Wind
90%
66°

64°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
64°

64°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
64°

66°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
66°

68°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
68°

65°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
65°

66°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
66°

65°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
65°

63°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
63°

62°

8 PM
Showers
40%
62°

60°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
60°

59°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
57°

57°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

