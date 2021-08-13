Severe Thunderstorm and Flash Flood warnings issued in Oklahoma City metro area

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The National Weather Service’s Norman office has issued Severe Thunderstorm and Flash Flood warnings for Oklahoma City and surrounding areas.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Oklahoma City, Del City and Bethany until 4 p.m. The Flash Flood Warning is in effect in those areas until 6:45 p.m.

The Weather Service also issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Edmond, Midwest City and Choctaw until 4:30 p.m.

The metro began experiencing a powerful downpour shortly after 3 p.m.

“It is just pouring,” KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan said. “Rainfall rates are running two to three inches per hour, so visibilities drop on down to close to zero in these heavy to occasionally severe storms, and they’re not moving very much as well.”

Mike said 50 to 60 mile per hour winds are possible as well.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Trending

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter