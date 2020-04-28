Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for counties in Central and North Central Oklahoma

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GARFIELD, Okla. (KFOR) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for some Central and North Central Oklahoma counties.

The National Weather Service in Norman placed Southwestern Noble, Southwestern Payne, Northwestern Logan and Southeaster Garfield counties under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 5 p.m.

The warning was issued after a severe thunderstorm moving east at 20 mph was spotted near Marshall at 4:20 p.m.

Hazards include golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the National Weather Service states.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter