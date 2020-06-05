Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for counties across Central Oklahoma

Follow the Storms
OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for several Central Oklahoma counties.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for Grady, Southwestern Oklahoma, Northwestern Cleveland, Southeastern Canadian and Western McClain counties.

The warning is in place until 9 p.m.

The Weather Service issued the warning after a gust front was spotted at 8:07 p.m. ahead of a line of thunderstorms extending from near Yukon to near Tuttle to just west of Chickasha, moving east at 25 mph.

Winds moving at 60 mph is listed as a hazard.

Impacted locations include Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, El Reno, Chickasha, Newcastle, Blanchard, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Warr Acres, Noble, Tuttle, Goldsby, Union City, Minco, Rush Springs and Dibble.

Community members are advised to stay safe by moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building

