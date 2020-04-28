Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple counties, including Oklahoma & Canadian counties

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – The National Weather Service in Norman has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for multiple counties, including Oklahoma and Canadian counties.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Northwestern Oklahoma, Northeastern Canadian, Southeastern Kingfisher and Southwestern Logan counties until 5:30 p.m.

The warning was issued after a severe thunderstorm was found five miles southeast of Kingfisher, moving southeast at 20 mph, according to the Weather Service.

Hazards include ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the Weather Service states.

Click here for KFOR’s severe weather radar.