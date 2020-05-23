Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Comanche, Caddo & Kiowa counties

Update: The National Weather Service in Norman has also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East Central Caddo County.
The warning is in effect until 9:30 p.m.
Original Story
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Comanche, Southwestern Caddo and Eastern Kiowa counties.
The Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be in effect until 8:15 p.m.
The warning was issued after a severe thunderstorm was spotted four miles west of Meers at 7:56 p.m., heading northeast at 20 mph, according to the Weather Service.
Ping pong ball size hail is listed as a potential hazard.
Community members in those counties are advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.