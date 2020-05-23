Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Comanche, Caddo & Kiowa counties

LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 06: Lightning strikes during a thunderstorm on July 6, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The monsoon storm dropped heavy rain and hail in parts of the valley causing street flooding and power outages. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Update: The National Weather Service in Norman has also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East Central Caddo County.

The warning is in effect until 9:30 p.m.

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Comanche, Southwestern Caddo and Eastern Kiowa counties.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be in effect until 8:15 p.m.

The warning was issued after a severe thunderstorm was spotted four miles west of Meers at 7:56 p.m., heading northeast at 20 mph, according to the Weather Service.

Ping pong ball size hail is listed as a potential hazard.

Community members in those counties are advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.