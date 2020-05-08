Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Woods, Harper and Woodward counties

Follow the Storms
WOODS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Northern Woods, Northeastern Harper and Northern Woodward counties.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be in effect in those areas until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Norman said the warning was issued after a severe thunderstorm was located seven miles southeast of Sitka, Kan., moving southeast at 45 mph at 9:16 p.m.

Hazards include two-inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

The Weather Service advises residents in those areas to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

