Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Comanche, Caddo & Kiowa counties

Local

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Weather Service is keeping a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Northwestern Comanche, Southwestern Caddo and Northeastern Kiowa counties.

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning is scheduled to remain into effect until 11:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service’s Norman office

Community members are advised to seek safe shelter.

“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the Weather Service states. “This storm is producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!”

A severe thunderstorm was located near Hobart at 10:48 p.m., heading southeast at 35 mph.

Potential hazards include tennis ball size hail and 70 mile per hour wind gusts.

“People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings,” the Weather Service states.

Impacted locations include Hobart, Gotebo, Cooperton, Meers, Boone, Lake Lawtonka, Southwestern Fort Sill and Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, according to the Weather Service.

