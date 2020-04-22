Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for Comanche, Grady, Kay & Noble counties

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Southern Kay, Northern Noble, Northeastern Comanche and Southern Grady counties.

The warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m. for each county, according to the National Weather Service in Norman.

The Weather Service advises community members to protect themselves by moving into an interior room on the lower floor of a building.

The Weather Service issued two separate Severe Weather Warnings, one for Southern Kay and Northern Noble Counties and the other for Northeastern Comanche and Southern Grady counties.

The warning for Kay and Noble was issued after a severe thunderstorm was located six miles northeast of Billings. That thunderstorm was heading east-northeaset at 40 mph.

The Comanche and Grady warning was issued after a severe thunderstorm was spotted four miles southwest of Lake Ellsworth, heading east at 40 mph.