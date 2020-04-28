Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Central & Southern Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties across Central and Southern Oklahoma.
The National Weather Service shows that there is a 90 percent chance of thunderstorms in Oklahoma City Tuesday evening.
The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for the following counties:
Atoka
Bryan
Caddo
Canadian
Carter
Cleveland
Coal
Comanche
Cotton
Garfield
Garvin
Grady
Grant
Hughes
Jefferson
Johnston
Jay
Kingfisher
Lincoln
Logan
Love
Marshall
McClain
Murray
Noble
Oklahoma
Payne
Pontotoc
Pottawatomie
Seminole
Stephens
Tillman
