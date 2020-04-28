Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Central & Southern Oklahoma

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Norman for Central & Southern Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties across Central and Southern Oklahoma.

The National Weather Service shows that there is a 90 percent chance of thunderstorms in Oklahoma City Tuesday evening.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for the following counties:

Atoka

Bryan

Caddo

Canadian

Carter

Cleveland

Coal

Comanche

Cotton

Garfield

Garvin

Grady

Grant

Hughes

Jefferson

Johnston

Jay

Kingfisher

Lincoln

Logan

Love

Marshall

McClain

Murray

Noble

Oklahoma

Payne

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Seminole

Stephens

Tillman

