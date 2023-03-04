OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – For a lot of Oklahomans interested in our our weather, we know where they could be found this Saturday afternoon.

Thousands of people converged on Penn Square Mall for the Severe Weather Awareness Expo.

The entire 4 Warn Storm team and 4 Warn Storm chasers turned out to meet and greet people and shoppers for this exciting event.

On top of meeting the 4 Warn Storm team, you could see Interceptor 4 parked inside the mall and outside of the mall you could check out Noble McIntyre McIntyre Law Chopper 4 and talk with pilot/reporter Mason Dunn.

Wild weather is already top of mind because of the tornadoes we experienced just last Sunday. But rest assured the entire 4 Warn Storm Team and our chasers will be looking out 4 your safety.