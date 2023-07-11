OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City metro is seeing flooding and damage following Monday night’s storms.

Cars stuck in high waters in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR.

Power lines and stop lights down in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR.

Flooding near NE 23rd & Harper. Image courtesy Choctaw Police Department,

Jackknifed semi on I-44. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Power lines down near NW122nd and Penn. (KFOR)

OKC metro flooding. Image Chopper 4

Officials say to avoid flooded areas if you cannot see the pavement and to turn around, don’t drown. Downed power lines can be dangerous if they are still electrified.

The National Weather Service has issues an Flood Warning for Oklahoma County.

SW Oklahoma City, Del City and Choctaw have experienced flooding. Officials are advising residents to avoid these areas as flood waters can be dangerous to travel through.

There are reports of downed power lines near Pennsylvania and Memorial as well as fallen power lines on cars near E John Kilpatrick Turnpike and N Santa Fe Ave.