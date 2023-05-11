OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Severe weather storms are possible for parts of Oklahoma Thursday night.
The 4Warn Storm Team and KFOR trackers are out in force to bring complete coverage.
Currently there is a Tornado Watch for these counties until 11:00 p.m.
Caddo
Canadian
Carter
Cleveland
Comanche
Cotton
Garvin
Grady
Jefferson
Johnston
Kingfisher
Kiowa
Lincoln
Logan
Love
Marshall
McClain
Murray
Noble
Oklahoma
Payne
Pontotoc
Pottawatomie
Seminole
Stephens
Tillman
Washita
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties until 11:00 p.m.
Garfield
Kingfisher
Logan