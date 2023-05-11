OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Severe weather storms are possible for parts of Oklahoma Thursday night.

The 4Warn Storm Team and KFOR trackers are out in force to bring complete coverage.

Currently there is a Tornado Watch for these counties until 11:00 p.m.

Caddo

Canadian

Carter

Cleveland

Comanche

Cotton

Garvin

Grady

Jefferson

Johnston

Kingfisher

Kiowa

Lincoln

Logan

Love

Marshall

McClain

Murray

Noble

Oklahoma

Payne

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Seminole

Stephens

Tillman

Washita

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for the following counties until 11:00 p.m.

Garfield

Kingfisher

Logan