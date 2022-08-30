EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Severe storms caused extensive damage to the roof of El Reno’s VFW post Sunday night.

“It’s just devastating for the post,” said Clifford Cagle, post commander for VFW Post 382 located at 1515 S. Rock Island Ave.

As Sunday night’s storms raged across the region, Cagle got a call that their post was hit.

“The roof got peeled off from the north to the south,” he explained. “[The storm] pulled out some of the supports for the roof and the roof is leaking inside now.”

Rain poured through missing parts of the ceiling, causing extensive water damage.

Damage to the VFW in El Reno. Image KFOR

The building is considered dangerous now due to downed power lines and water. The crew only entered to grab irreplaceable memorabilia.

“[We’re] trying to save stuff,” Cagle said. “We’ve been trying to take pictures down and certificates and all that, putting them out in plastic bags or in somebody’s car to save them.”

An insurance adjuster will be assessing the damage on Tuesday.

The VFW Post 382 said there are a few ways the community can help them recover.

The Tuxedo Lounge at 1523 Sunset Dr., and Ruddies Quik Stop at 1524 W. Elm St., both have donation jars set up.

Also, the VFW post’s bartenders are now working at the Elks Lodge at 415 S. Rock Island Ave., hoping to earn their wages there until the post opens back up.

Tuxedo lounge is hosting a benefit cookout and concert on Sept. 9, featuring Coyette and the Haywire Band. The cookout begins at 3 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m.