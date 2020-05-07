Severe weather potential in the metro Thursday night; Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for Western Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – There is a potential for severe weather in the metro area Thursday night, and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are active in Western and Southwest Oklahoma.

KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan said Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro area could see severe weather between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Potential severe weather ranges from hail to damaging winds to flooding rain. The chance of a tornado in the metro is currently low, Morgan said.

A splitting super cell was in Southwest Oklahoma. Morgan said the right mover is heading down the Red River Valley and the left mover is moving south of Clinton.

Morgan said another area of storms will form in Northwest Oklahoma and push toward the metro between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Norman is anticipating severe weather to come into Western Oklahoma.

The Weather Service said that a severe thunderstorm is coming into Oklahoma from the Texas panhandle.

5:24pm – A severe thunderstorm is moving into western Oklahoma from the Texas panhandle. Severe hail and winds are expected with this storm.



If you're in Hollis, McKnight, or Gould, make sure you take your storm precautions!#okwx #texomawx https://t.co/YZviDVIe51 — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) May 7, 2020

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect for Southwestern Jackson, Southeastern Harmon and Central Hardeman counties until 7 p.m.

Impacted locations include Quanah, Chillicothe, Eldorado, Goodlett and Copper Breaks State Park.

Hazards include softball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m. for Central Washita County and Northern Kiowa County.

Hazards for those areas include ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

Residents in the above areas are advised to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Click here for the 4 Warn Storm Team’s severe weather radar.