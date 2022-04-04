OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It is officially spring here in Oklahoma and as temperatures rise, so does the risk for severe storms.

When meteorologists look at the data, they work to determine the most likely place and time that severe weather will strike.

As a result, they make a map using different risk levels.

However, it can be confusing if you don’t know what the different risk levels really mean.

Marginal Risk

A marginal risk will often cover a large area and is the lowest level on the risk scale. Basically, it means that very isolated severe storms may occur, but they will be few and far between.

Slight Risk

The next level is a slight risk, which is usually shown in yellow. A slight risk means that scattered severe storms are possible.

Enhanced Risk

The third level is an enhanced risk, which is shown in orange. An enhanced risk occurs when the conditions are right for numerous severe storms in the region, and a few could be intense and long-lasting.

Moderate Risk

The fourth level is a moderate risk, which is shown in red. A moderate risk indicates that widespread severe storms are likely, including some that could be long-lasting and intense.

High Risk

The high risk is the last category on the scale, and is also the one used the least. The high risk is shown in purple and indicates widespread severe storms are expected in the area.

Some could be particularly intense.

The last high risk issued in Oklahoma was in May of 2019.