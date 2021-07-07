Sewage floods continuing at Oklahoma City apartments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another day, another report of Oklahoma City metro apartments being flooded with sewage.

For weeks, KFOR has been reporting the stories and now we’re asking city leaders what part they’ll play in solving these tenants’ problems.

We showed the City of Oklahoma City’s Utilities Department images of sewage overflow we’ve covered. They acknowledged how terrible it would be to live in those situations, but said, in general, these overflows are the responsibility of the property owners.

“Sewage, raw sewage, fecal matter, toilet paper, tampons,” said Jesse Wise with frustration at the sewage overflow happening at Windsong Village Apartments. “That’s unacceptable. We got kids living here and they have no place to play.”

A few days ago, an outdoor pipe overflowed at the complex, located at 7255 South Walker Ave.

A mass of sewage poured from the pipe into the parking lot, taking over multiple parking spots.

The site is filled with feces and toilet tissue. The odor is distressing the tenants.

Days later, it hasn’t been cleaned up.

Wise said overflows like this even happen inside their living spaces.

“Toilet, sinks, bathtubs, everywhere. It just comes out everywhere,” he explained of the overflow that happened to him. “Down your halls, into your kitchen, your living room, your children’s rooms. You got turds floating down the hallway.”

Another tenant, Malachi Carr, is experiencing the same right now. His entire apartment is drenched with sewer water.

“We’ve had to buy new beds, new clothes, all that,” he said. “Honestly, it’s disgusting because I’ve never had to live in a situation like this.”

Carr’s bathtub has filled to brim with sewage overflow.

Fed up, he then decided to go stay in a hotel on his own dime. The property manager has since given him another apartment to live in.

KFOR attempted to speak with the complex’s property manager in person and by phone, but were unable to reach them. While talking with tenants, we were told by security that the “property manager wants you to leave.”