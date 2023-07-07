NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A convicted sex offender attempted to make a run for it while in court for violating his probation, but he was caught by his probation officer before he could make it out of the building.

According to court records, 23-year-old Ethan Fox was serving a five-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to Assault with Intent to Commit a Felony after originally being charged with Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 in 2020.

Fox was back in court June 28, 2023, to revoke his suspended sentence after violating numerous conditions for his probation, including failure to serve weekends at the Cleveland County Jail, failure to complete a weekly sex offender class and failure to drug test.

He pleaded guilty and his suspended sentence was revoked.

As court deputies were about to handcuff Fox and take him to jail, Fox pushed the deputies out of the way and began to run for the exit.

He made it out of the courtroom and was running for the stairs when his probation officer was able to tackle him against the railing to allow deputies to put him into custody.

Now, Fox sits in the Cleveland County Detention Center on an additional felony charge of Attempted Escape from Arrest or Detention.