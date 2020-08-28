Sexual battery charges against former Wellston teacher dropped after victim refuses to testify

WELLSTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The case against a former Wellston teacher who is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student has been dropped.

Robert Blankenship was charged in February with sexual battery and blackmail. According to court documents, he allegedly inappropriately touched the underage student while the two were in a locked classroom. The documents say he also allegedly threatened to expose her personal information.

The charges were filed by Lincoln County District Attorney Allen Grubb, who says the case will not go to trial because the victim refuses to testify.

“She’s refusing to cooperate with the prosecution of the teacher,” said Grubb.

The victim was underage at the time of the alleged relationship and is now a young adult.

She sent a letter to the District Attorney’s office, asking them to drop charges. In it, she wrote in part, “I want the case dismissed because I feel like he is a good person who just slightly crossed the line in my senior year of high school…This is all a huge misunderstanding.”

Grubb says it’s not uncommon for a case to be tried without the victim, but in this scenario, her testimony is crucial.

“Based on all the facts and evidence I have, this case should go forward, but without the victim to prove this case without a reasonable doubt, I can’t in good conscience go forward with this case,” said Grubb.

He says the only evidence available now are text messages and photos of “body parts” which can’t be identified without the victim identifying the person.

“There’s certain cases that just go away because your victim goes away, and this is one of them,” said Grubb.

After the alleged relationship was revealed, Blankenship left Wellston Schools and was hired at Star Spencer High School. After the charges were filed, he was fired.

Just this week, Blankenship sent KFOR an email asking for the previous news stories about the alleged inappropriate relationship to be removed so he could “get his life back on track.” He went on to say it would be “a challenge to do many of the things I hope to be able to do with the news stories from February still online.”

Blankenship told KFOR to reach out with questions, but when we called and emailed, he did not answer.

Grubb says it’s possible that more evidence could come to light that would allow him to refile the case.

He encourages anyone with information to come forward and has a warning for other parents.

“I wouldn’t want my children being taught by this individual,” said Grubb. “It’s difficult for me as a father to know that there’s a guy out there who is potentially victimizing children, and I can’t hold him accountable.”

RECENT HEADLINES: