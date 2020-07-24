SH-33 narrows, shifts in Kingfisher through fall; full closure of SH-33 scheduled for late summer

KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers traveling in and through Kingfisher should prepare for traffic changes as crews work on a pavement rehabilitation project.

Eastbound and westbound SH-33/Broadway Ave. is narrowed and lanes shifted between just west of US-81/Main St. and Second St.. in Kingfisher through the fall for a pavement rehabilitation project.

Additionally, the northbound and southbound Sixth St. intersection at SH-33/Broadway Ave. will be closed through late summer.

Work generally will occur from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday, with some weekend closures as needed. Motorists are advised to expect delays and congestion in the area during these times and plan extra travel time through the work zone.

Motorists should start planning now to locate an alternate route for an up to one-month full closure of eastbound and westbound SH-33 underneath the viaduct bridge between Sixth St. and Second St. tentatively scheduled for late summer.

There is not enough room underneath the bridge to shift traffic while pavement repairs are being made. Detour will be eastbound SH-33 to northbound US-81 to eastbound SH-51 to southbound SH-74 to eastbound SH-33. Westbound travelers may take northbound SH-74 to westbound SH-51 to southbound US-81 to westbound SH-33.

The project is expected to complete by fall 2020.

Latest stories: